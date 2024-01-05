



The Petrogo business group, of Murcian origin, is building a new service station with a supermarket and laundry service in the Dehesa de Campoamor urbanisation, in Orihuela Costa. The City Council has put the request for an environmental license on public display for approval.

The facility is to be build adjacent to the N-332 roundabout, along the side of the Avda Miguel de Cervantes, just south of the two Cepsa filling stations.

It is a plot of more than 5,000 square metres, previously the storage yard of Chirunguitos del Sol, but now unused.

The business group intends to open a supermarket with an area of ​​499 square meters, of which 365 will be used for the store, 68 meters for the warehouse and the rest for toilets and offices. The area for the fuel pumps amounts to 164 square meters, while the laundry area will cover 150 meters.

The plot is located in a busy area of ​​the coast, especially during summer. Its proximity to the N-332 favours attracting customers to both the filling station and the supermarket.

The Petrogo Business Group currently has five service stations, all located in Murcia. Following the opening of the station in Campoamor the group also intends to expand in the province, in an area very close to the Murcian coast.

It currently has two establishments in Monteagudo, another in the district of El Raal, another in Beniel and a fifth in Llano de Brujas. In the last year it has achieved an increase in its business volume, invoicing 17,875,508 euros, 5.3 million more than the previous year, which shows its expansion and business growth.