



This Saturday 30th of December the last of the 2023 interpretive visits will take place in Mojácar, and will be very special as it will be dedicated to families and will be in the village’s old town.

This visit, the only one dedicated to Mojácar for families, closes this year’s hiking programme and will only be repeated next Christmas, although the hiking programme, organised by Mojácar Council, will continue in 2024 until March.

The interpretive visit to Mojácar village especially for families, also organised by the Local Council, will start at 11am on Saturday the 30th, beginning from the Plaza Nueva viewpoint.

It lasts approximately two hours and has a planned route of about three kilometres, going around the most emblematic points of the village’s old town. It is classified as low difficulty. The visit is free and has a professional guide, Javier Rodríguez Arias.

Given this special time of year and the fact that it is aimed at children and their parents, the tour will have magical characteristics. The most emblematic corners of Mojácar and the explanation of their history will be by fantastical characters who will be the common thread of the story that explains the evolution of Mojácar and the peaceful coexistence of three cultures: Christian, Arab and Jewish, leaving their mark throughout the old town.

The explanation to the children about the legend of the possible birth of Walt Disney in Mojácar, the house where he could have been born and the story that took him and his mother to the US is not to be missed.

There is no doubt that Disney’s imagination, when it comes to looking for his characters and their beautiful stories, could have been inspired by Mojácar, and it is not unusual to see Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Aladdin this Christmas, many of them walking through its streets and squares, greeting residents and visitors and even having their photos taken with them.

Following the visit, a nice surprise awaits the children, the culmination and finishing touch to a visit that Mojácar Council hopes will be unforgettable for the families who come along.

Also on Saturday the 30th, as part of the programme of activities scheduled by the Local Council for this Christmas 2023-2024, the Disney characters will visit Mojácar village again from 7-9pm to meet their friends the children, coinciding with a fun parade that will begin at 7.30pm.