



Lifelong friends, Ana and Anastasia, one Russian and one Ukraine, who run a cafeteria in Los Andenes de Orihuela called “La Bohemia”, had a stroke of good fortune scooping a fifth prize win the ‘El Gordo’ Christmas lottery held last Friday. The pair sold tickets in their bar, winning 6,000 euros for each of 200 lucky customers and friends.

Still with money, the mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, has said that he hopes to have the 2024 budget approved in the Plenary meeting held toward the end of January, the first since 2018.

Good news for one mayor but not so for the mayor of Los Montesinos, José Manuel Butrón, who is to appear in court in May to answer charges of bribery and harassment.