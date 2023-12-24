



A 33-year-old Moroccan set himself on fire on Friday at the doors of the Benejúzar Town Hall. The man, known to the Local Police and the Civil Guard for petty theft and squatting, is in a serious condition in the burns unit of the General Hospital of Alicante, after being transferred there from the Vega Baja Hospital.

The man appeared at the town hall at around noon where he asked about the situation regarding aid that he had requested some time ago. The man, of Maghreb origin, said that with the assistance he was hoping to return to his country, Morocco.

Town Hall staff told the man that his request for aid had not yet been processed, as he had only recently completed the documentation, at which point he left. However, he only walked out of the building and out through the town hall door where he poured the contents over a bottle of clear liquid that he was carrying onto his face to attract attention. He then set himself on fire with a lighter.

According to bystanders, he immediately jumped into the fountain located in front of the Town Hall, in the Plaza de España, in an attempt to put out the flames but he was still left with serious burn injuries on his face.

When the Benejúzar Local Police arrived, the man had already managed to put out the flames that covered his face but having suffered horrendous burns he was quickly transferred to the Vega Baja Hospital.

Following initial treatment, and given the severity of the wounds, it was decided to transfer him by medical helicopter to the burns unit of the General Hospital of Alicante.

A council spokesperson said that the man did not ask for help until last Wednesday, when he arrived with some members of his family, seeking aid to return to his country. The Social Services stated that they were, in fact, looking for the best solution for him to return , and were evaluating his situation and his environment.

They added that they have previously helped this person with food, but there had not been time to process his request for aid.

The photo below shows Plaza de España in Benejúzar with the Town Hall and the fountain where the man jumped after setting himself on fire.