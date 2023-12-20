



The Generalitat Police has launched additional surveillance of commercial and central areas of the cities to reinforce security during the Christmas holidays. This operation, which began on December 1, will last until January 8.

In addition to the usual services, the National Police Unit attached to the Generalitat has increased its presence in metro and tram stations, especially those located in central and commercial areas such as Xàtiva, Colón and Turia in the city of Valencia.

This reinforcement is introduced in all three provinces, always in coordination with the National Police, the Civil Guard and the corresponding Local Police unit, as well as the 1·1·2 Comunitat Valenciana Emergency Room.

In the case of the city of Valencia, the increase in police presence also occurs in strategic points such as hospital centres and the Ciutat de les Arts y les Ciències. Furthermore, at night the Generalitat Police has also reinforced surveillance at FGV (tram) stops near leisure areas.

In the city of Alicante, agents will provide their services at TRAM stations and in certain areas that are holding Christmas markets, while in Castellón patrols in commercial establishments have been increased. On weekends, more controls are also being carried out in leisure establishments, coinciding with business lunches and dinners, afternoons and other Christmas celebrations.

Similarly, and as usual, surveillance and police presence will also be reinforced for New Year’s Eve.

ADVICE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

The Generalitat Police reminds us of the importance of looking after our belongings in crowded spaces, mainly when traveling by public transport and at mass events, as well as the need to follow the instructions of security personnel when required to do so.