



The regional secretary of Security and Emergencies has said that “the Generalitat has a perfectly adequate system that monitors security and emergencies in all fields, especially for any type of leisure but it is important that we are able to adjust them to the particularities of each area.”

Montero made these statements at the opening, this Tuesday, of the First Conference on Safety and Emergencies in Leisure Venues, Entertainment and Public Establishments of the Valencian Community, organised by the Federation of Leisure, Tourism, Gaming, Recreational Activities and Industries Related (Fotur).

In his speech, the regional secretary said that in the Valencian Community “leisure constitutes a very important factor for the tourism sector. For this reason, establishments and premises must have guarantees of safe use.”

Montero explained that among the powers of the Generalitat “is security, through the regulation of all leisure activities, even extraordinary ones; and the National Police Unit attached to the Generalitat helps to guarantee this security.”

Referring to powers in emergencies. “Here, the 1·1·2 telephone line, responsible for communicating any type of emergency, plays a fundamental role, through which the rest pivots.”

The meeting, which took place at the Tourism Centre of the Generalitat (CdT), included the participation of the general director of the Interior, Arturo Alepuz, and experts from the Entertainment service, from the single emergency telephone number 1·1·2 and the Entertainment Group of the National Police Unit attached to the Generalitat, as well as representatives of Fotur, businessmen and professionals from the sector.

Among other topics, the conference discussed the need to establish mechanisms that ensure constant review and improvement in the adaptation and implementation of such areas for the upcoming festivities.