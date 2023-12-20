



The butane gas cylinder is a multipurpose product that has become essential in many Spanish homes because of its usefulness in the kitchen and its importance in heating the house with the arrival of the cold. And it is one of the few items that, in the face of a continued inflation, ahas managed to maintain its cost within reasonable levels. This is due to the limitation imposed by the Government, where the maximum price was established between 8 and 20 kilograms at 19.55 euros.

Currently the price of a 12.5 kilo butane cylinder is now more expensive than it has been previously, something that coincides with the drop in thermometers and the arrival of winter.

The Government approves a change in the rate every two months and at the end of November there was an increase that set the price for this and future weeks at 15.14 euros, a price that will remain until January 2024, when a new review will take place.

In September the price of a bottle was 14.43 euros, which marked the last drop after it was set at 15.18 euros in July, while in May it was 15.96. Subsequently, there would be six consecutive drops from 19.55 euros in mid-2022. These are prices that are estimated to affect 53 of the 68 million traditional butane cylinders consumed in Spain.

For the moment it is too early to know what the evolution of the price of butane will be in 2024, although by law, it cannot increase by more than 5% compared to the previous year.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) explains, “but almost anything can happen.” For the moment, “the only certain thing is that consumption during these two months will increase as it gets colder, so the impact of the review will surely be greater for consumers’ pockets,” they add.