



It’s that time of year where we get together with friends and enjoy some ‘festive cheer’ and there was no exception to this when some of the branch members (shipmates) of the Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) did so at their recent annual Christmas Dinner & Dance held at the Lakeview Restaurant in Ciudad Quesada, Alicante.

The festive spirit was set in motion at the Cava reception by the 15 strong group of singers that formed the ensemble of the Melody Makers, who performed a tremendous rendition of carols for the first hour to the nearly 50 strong shipmates and guests of the RNATB.

The Melody Makers regularly practice at the Lakeview Restaurant and are a group that perform a variety of public performances at various times during the year, all in aid of their designated charity of Age Concern and on this occasion were able to collect a further 58.83 Euros during their performance.

The RNATB traditionally have a raffle at all their main social functions, and this event was slightly different, in that it was an ‘extravaganza of a raffle’ with 28 prizes ranging from ‘a big cuddly Santa’ humongous his and hers individual hampers, through various festive items all the way through to vouchers for a local butcher and all funded by the Branch at a cost of Euro 400.

It would not be a Christmas Celebration without an appearance from Santa, and he duly arrived after the reception as all were taking their seats and although he left the reindeers outside, he did bring in two of his Elf’s to held in giving out the individual presents to all the ladies while having their photos taken.

Although Santa left his reindeer team outside, they were acknowledged, as each of the dining tables were named after them.

We were very fortunate to have a photographer, Tom Crawford of KSC.Photography.Services@gmail.com on hand to take individual photos during the reception and to ‘snap photos’ of the ladies receiving their present from Santa.

Some of the photos and videos of the evening can be seen on the RNATB Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/royalnavytorreviejabranch

Once Santa was on his way with his traditional Ho, Ho, Ho, the shipmates and guests ‘tucked into’ their del-ish meal provided by the Lakeview staff, including Bobby, Claudia, John, Mia and Snowy (very aptly name for this time of year).

The shipmates are a combination of not only ex-Royal Navy, but also ex-Royal Marines, ex-Merchant Navy, ex-Army, and ex-RAF along with civilians from nations including, Spain, Ukraine, Belgium, Holland, Norway, Ireland and Russia, to name but a few. It is truly fitting that so many nations should especially come together in harmony at this time of year to celebrate ‘peace and happiness to all mankind’ and it was only fitting that we were able to toast “one and all” in traditional ‘naval style’ with port.

We were privileged that one of our guests was a Lieutenant Submariner from the Spanish Navy, who was also AKA ‘Elf Smiley’ and assisted Santa with giving out the ladies presents; the other AKA ‘Elf Happy’ was a ex-RN whirligig (helicopter) engineer.

The RNATB hold many social events throughout the year and this event like many others was subsidised for branch shipmates from the branch general fund.

These events do not happen ‘overnight by accident’ and take much planning and resourcing and therefore after the toast were special thank you’s and rounds of applause to all those shipmates involved, including Lenny, Angie, Maureen, Kath, Kim, Steve, Carl, Nicola, Ruth, and Paul as well as all those in attendance for making it the exhilarating event that it was.

The Raffle was followed by much merriment and ‘shaking of the hoof’ – some called dancing.

The shipmates are now looking forward to the next soiree of the Valentines Dinner in 2024.