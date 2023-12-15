



The Orihuela council has retained the bulk of the previous government’s text for the new coexistence ordinance that it intends to approve in the next plenary session.

The new regulations are currently going through the display process, so members of the public have at least had the opportunity to contribute to their proposals. Now all opposition groups have a period of 10 days to present amendments.

Subjects covered by the ordinance include rules surrounding begging, sleeping rough, careless riding of bikes, skateboards, roller skates. Failure to pick up dog mess is punishable with a fine of 750 euros and the abandonment of a pet could cost you between 3,000 and 9,000 euros or up to 45,000 euros if they are left in a situation that causes death.

The ordinance also prohibits camping on roads and public spaces or sleeping day or night in these areas. Also washing oneself or one’s clothes in fountains or similar is subject to a fine of up to 750 euros. Urinating, spitting or defecating on public roads is also not permitted and subject to the same fine, which could be increased to 1,500.