The Valencia regional government has authorised the creation of the Early Childhood and Primary Education school number 14 in Torrevieja, which will include eight Early Childhood Education units (two first cycle and six second cycle) and twelve Primary Education units.
The new centre is created by breaking down the CEIP Inmaculada Concepción and will have a capacity of 36 places for early childhood education and 150 places for second cycle early childhood education, as well as 300 places for primary education.
CEIP number 14 will begin its activities this year, and will have 10 teachers of Early Childhood Education, 11 of Primary Education, 2 of Primary English Education, 2 of Physical Education, 1 of Music, 1 of Pedagogy Therapeutics, 1 Hearing and Language and 1 Educational Guidance.
The commissioning and maintenance during the 2023-2024 school year of the early childhood education units of this centre will be financed by the recovery, transformation and resilience plan, component 21, modernisation and digitisation of the education system, including Early Education for 0-3 years.
It is a plan of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, to boost schooling in the first cycle of Early Childhood Education, with new places of public ownership and in charge of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (MRR), funded by the European Union – Next Generation EU.
The new educational centre is located at Carrer de los Jazmines, 4, in the Torretas area of Torrevieja, not far from the Habaneras shopping centre.
