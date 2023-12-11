



The leader of one of the most active hacker groups in the world has been arrested in Alicante. Although the identity hasn’t been made public it is thought that the individual is the leader of the infamous hacker group ‘Kelvin Security’.

The organisation has carried out numerous attacks against governments, institutions and companies around the world, including Spain. The arrested person is charged with the crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation, disclosure of secrets, computer damage and money laundering.

The investigation began at the end of 2021, when officers became aware of “sophisticated” cyber-attacks suffered on the computer systems of the Getafe and Camas Municipal Councils (Seville). Subsequently, the Council of La Haba (Badajoz) and the Government of Castilla-La Mancha were also attacked, according to police sources.

In identifying the perpetrators, cyber investigation experts found that the computer attacks were reported by the Kelvin Security group, through clandestine cybercriminal forums accessed through the Dark Web. In them, exfiltrated confidential data was sold, being especially valuable to overseas countries.

Kelvin Security has profited from the sale of illicitly obtained information since it was formed in 2013, having attacked more than 300 organisations in more than 90 countries around the world, in the last three years alone. In addition to Spain, it has attacked countries such as the United States, Germany, Italy, Argentina, Chile and Japan.

The most recent attack was in mid-November 2023, on the headquarters of a multinational energy company. In this case, they managed to copy a database holding confidential information of more than 85,000 clients.

As a result of the investigation, specialists were able to identify the individual, who was also responsible for the money laundering of the funds and who was operating mainly through the cryptocurrency exchange.

Following a search of the detainee’s home, numerous effects and technical data were seized and are currently being analysed by cyber investigators. On Saturday, the detainee was placed at the disposal of the head of the Alicante Court of Instruction, who ordered his entry into prison.