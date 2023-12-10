



On Thursday the Orihuela Council finally awarded a contract for the provision of Christmas lights, albeit a month or more after other local municipalities. They hope to have their shoestring effort at rescuing Christmas illuminated by Friday although more than 20 villages in the municipality will see nothing, but if you do want to get into the holiday spirit there will be carols on Friday evening with El Limonar school in Zenia Boulevard, and with massed choirs outside the main church in Torrevieja, and then on Saturday, starting at 12 noon, you can join the Costa Blanca International Concert Band in the church square in Pilar de la Horadada.