



Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has expanded the food service on offer to passengers, with the opening of two gourmet product stores from the Foodies’ brand.

The outlet and snack bar facilities offer a range of special Iberian products from Enrique Tomás.

One of the locales is in the check-in area, with a surface area close to 50 m2, and the other, with an area of ​​71.5 m2, is located in the boarding area.

The new Foodies’ at the Alicante airport offer a wide assortment of extra virgin olive oil, rice, wines and other delicatessen products such as the aforementioned Iberian products from Enrique Tomás, as well as a careful selection of sweets and chocolates.

They are mainly products designed for gifts or to take away, but the stores also have a bar for on-site tasting.

Foodies’ joins the wide commercial offer of the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, which currently has 19 restaurant points and 23 stores.