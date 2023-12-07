



The Friendly Bar Golf Society arrived at Alicante Golf course for their November meet. Firstly they would like to thank Linea Directa for their generous donation towards this year’s festive meeting. 24 players where competing in a “fun” Texas Scramble with teams of 4 playing off 10% of the combined handicaps. There were 4 prizes up for grabs, 1st and 2nd team, team 2’s and best Christmas fancy dress. This year’s competition was a close run event with only 4 points between first and sixth. The winning team was Alan Dwine, Tony Pallant, Roy Ainscough and Mick Mitchell and the girls team winning the teams twos competition, Jane Wills. Jean Randell, assisted by Gary Jebb and Neil Moore. Simon Perryman won best Christmas Outfit and there were 6 nearest the pin prizes. Everyone went back to The Friendly Bar and enjoyed the prize giving and buffet. Everyone is already looking forward to next year’s festive event and our next meeting in December at Las Colinas. Thanks again to Linea Directa for their support.