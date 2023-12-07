



In a joint operation between the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Pilar de la Horadada, a popular cocaine and hashish sales point has been dismantled in the town.

During the operation, four people were arrested, between 32 and 46 years of age, one of Spanish nationality and three Moroccans. All are understood to have a history of similar offences.

Rather bizarrely, the point of sale was located in the middle of a public street, open throughout the day from what the police referred to as a “drug car”. The alleged perpetrators dispensed narcotic substances to customers through the window of their vehicle which were sold without the perpetrators ever getting out of the car. The Cocaine, hashish and marijuana was prepared for customers in individual doses inside the car, from which the drugs were arranged for quick sale.

At one point, suspecting that they were being watched, the perpetrators moved their location, which made the agents’ work more difficult. However, it didn’t take long for investigators to locate them again.

The new point of sale was again on the public road, also in the heart of ​​Pilar de la Horadada town centre. During the course of the investigations, the agents were able to identify the large influx of clients who arrived to buy both hashish and cocaine, throughout the day, mostly in the afternoon. The clients came by car, and without getting out of the car, through the windows, the perpetrators were able to dispense their drugs.

On November 2, the roundup phase of the operation began, in which the four people were arrested and charged with a crime against public health, drug trafficking, and another with membership in a criminal group. All of them were placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Orihuela, which ordered the imprisonment of all four men.

In addition, two searches were carried out at the residences of the alleged perpetrators, one of them an apartment, and the other, an apart-hotel, from which the agents seized 50 grams of cocaine, 75 grams of hashish and 2 grams of marijuana, cut and packaged in individual doses ready for sale, in addition to 21,710 euros in cash.