



GOLF HAS BEEN AROUND for a long time. Mary Queen of Scots was reportedly so infatuated with the sport that in 1567 she played a round only days after the death of her husband, Lord Darnley. She was accused of “coldbloodedness.”

Historians insist that a version was first played in Europe. That game was probably Coif, a hockey-like Dutch pastime. Charles Lees’s 7ft wide oil painting ‘The Golfers’ considered by many to be the world’s greatest golfing picture, depicts the Old Course at St. Andrews with fifty-four spectators at a famous foursomes. Whatever golf’s origins, its frustrations span centuries. The editors of ‘The Nation ‘ wrote in 1894, that “The disappointments of the game are conducive to bad language.” A Scotsman, singing its praises, admitted that it led to much profanity, and that he, being in the ministry, had had to give it up,” ‘What!’ said his friend, ‘give up golf!’ ‘No,’ said he, ‘the ministry.’

THE LAUNCH OF TGL in Florida has been delayed until 2025 after the roof of it’s inflatable arena was damaged following the failure of a temporary power system. Scheduled to begin on 9 January 2024, the prospect of a 15 event tournament taking place in the stadium with real grass and a giant screen was causing excited anticipation. The purpose-built arena’s air-supported dome partially collapsed and substantial repair work will be needed. Tiger and Rory’s tech-infused league will not now commence until 2025. The news has left them understandably deflated.

My GOLFSPY’s SWING TIP for us Oldies: We don’t turn as well or hit the ball as far as we used to. One simple way to increase your shoulder turn and create more power is to turn your front foot in at address, so that it is pointing straight ahead. You will find it much easier to make a full shoulder turn on the way back and create lots more power. This increases your hip turn, giving the extra coil that means increased yardage.

WORLD GOLF AWARDS have announced the winner of the 2023 Best Course In Spain Award: The 36 hole La Hacienda Links Golf Resort” on the Costa del Sol. (No, I hadn’t heard of it either.)

THE FIRST DAY of the 2017 Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl was no place for old men, especially if suffering from laryngitis like the eventual winner Bernhard Langer. “I should be in bed but I couldn’t miss this,” he croaked. Tom Watson holed a 90 footer on the 1st and a 60 footer on the 14TH in 30 mph crosswinds. Cascading water, he spluttered: “Bring it on, this is true links golf!”

2023 WASN’T MUCH BETTER for golfers in the UK. The Open at Hoylake was blighted by downpours and the Alfred Dunhill was delayed due to flooding. It’s easy to forget how lucky we are to be playing in Spain. We’re so used to shorts that when one cold morning I appeared on the tee at Altorreal in black waterproofs and black balaclava my partner thought he was about to be attacked by a jihadist.

GOLFERS HAVE the happiest marriages – fact. 500 golfers and non-golfers’ wives were asked to rate their marriages on a scale of one to five. Nearly 80% of the golfers’ wives rated their satisfaction as five, compared to 59% of non-golfers wives. So you can head off to the tee with the blessing of ‘Er Indoors. (But maybe not on your wedding anniversary.)

GET YOUR DELIGHTED EXPRESSION ready for ball markers printed with “May the Course be with You,” golfballs stamped with “Jingle those balls,” tees stamped with “Have a Tee-rrific Christmas” and shot glasses printed with “Dad’s best Shot.” Not forgetting “Dad’s Lucky Golf Socks.” You’ve got a drawer-full from last year, but who cares, it’s Christmas!

A Merry Christmas to all and happy golfing in 2024.

