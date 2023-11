The Spanish Royal Cycling Federation (RFEC) has laid out the schedule for the 2024 Pump Track Championship, which will be held in Torrevieja on 3 November 2024. The championship will have six scoring events throughout next year, including in Barcelona and Huesca in April, Huesca in May, Pontevedra in June, and Almeria in September. The Spanish Pump Track Cup has been gaining popularity in recent years, and the championship heading to Torrevieja will show some value to the investment the town has made in this sport modality.