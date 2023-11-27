



On the international day against gender violence, Mojácar Mayor Francisco García Cerdá, accompanied by his corporation, held a public event in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, consisting of the reading of a manifesto in which he expressed his condemnation and the need to combat violence against women.

In this manifesto, the Mojácar Mayor highlighted that “Mojacar Council, in representation of all the people who make up our municipality, through this act, reaffirms its commitment to fight against all types of gender violence, and condemns any act or type of violence against women, not accepting any type of justification and expressing the greatest revulsion, sharing their pain and that of all their families.”

At another point in his reading, Francisco García Cerdá affirmed: “For this reason, Mojácar Council calls on everyone, men and women of our community, to defend EQUALITY as a basis for making us stronger against gender violence.

Finally, Mojacar City Council wants to expressly state that: “We accept our personal commitment to fight against all types of violence, reporting assaults, supporting the victims, not remaining silent in the face of violence and communicating through education to the future generations respect for the equality of women and men, relating as equals and fathers and mothers giving the same opportunities to their sons and daughters, without distinction by sex.”

Members of the Mojácar Local Police were also present at the manifesto reading, with the officer responsible for the Gender Violence Unit at the head, winners of the Andalucía Menina Award.

Since 2007, the Mojácar Local Police has been working uninterruptedly on VioGén, the Interior Ministry’s Secretary of State for Security’s Comprehensive Monitoring System in cases of gender violence, being pioneers among local police forces to provide protection to the victims of this serious social problem.

Between 2007 and 2013, the Civil Guard and Mojácar Local Police carried out this work jointly, and it was from 2013, with the agreement of the state body, that they began to fully manage the protection of the locality’s victims and be the only Andalucía municipality in which it was carried out alone at that time, doing extraordinary work in the protection and monitoring of the victims of gender violence.

Following the reading of the manifesto, Francisco García Cerdá asked those attending for a minute’s silence in memory of the female victims of gender violence.