



The health sector unions (SATSE, CC OO, UGT, CSIF and Intersindical Valenciana) were out in large numbers this Monday in front of Valencia’s Ministry of Health, to demand compliance with the agreement signed on March 8 that established a 35-hour working week.

The unions defend the reduction in hours, thereby falling in line with many other autonomous communities, for all staff, as promised in the agreement signed in March. Furthermore, they reject the delay in its introduction.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health has expressed its intention to apply the 35 hours in 2025, “but without opening a formal dialogue process and without any indication of an implementation date.”

“This measure contributes to strengthening and rejuvenating the workforce, retaining talent, attracting new professionals and improving a personal and family balance. In short, it contributes to strengthening the health system and improving the working conditions of the staff, which In turn, will have an impact on the quality of care,” they say.

“If the authorities refuse to comply with this agreement,” they continue, the unions will call all staff to mobilise in defence of the improvement to their working conditions,” the union warns.