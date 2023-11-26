



CFI ALICANTE – 1 CD ROJALES – 2

New manager Carlos Canales has certainly instilled more urgency into his Thader side, who fully deserved their first points on the road this season. There were 2 changes from last weeks 2 goal reversal against Javea, for this Community league match inside Municipal Antonio Solana, Alicante. In came Yuyo and Berni, replacing the suspended Javi and Oscar. A welcome addition to the squad arrived during the week, when goal keeper Ivan Cano signed from nearby Guardamar soccer.

Appeals for a penalty on 30 mins for a foul on Lloyd came to nothing, as both sides failed to test the keepers during early exchanges of play. That soon changed, for on 36 mins, Chema pulled off a worldly save to deny the hosts taking the lead. Serhiy looked odds on to score on 41 mins, but his effort brought off a great save from CFI’s keeper.

The 2nd half continued where the 1st half left, as the game was played at break neck speed, signalling end to end action. Yuyo brought the travelling Thader fans off their feet, when his powerful drive narrowly sailed over the bar. Up the other end, CFI’s overlapping full back shot wide, before Chema pulled of 2 important saves in quick succession.

Thader were soaking up the pressure, as captain Lloyd led by example when he cleared a goal bound effort off the line. Serhiy could only watch as his shot agonisingly missed the target, but on 80 mins, Thader took the lead. A delightful in swinging corner was headed firmly into the back of the net by Fran, whose wild celebrations were more than justified.

As the clock showed 90 mins played, the unfortunate Pascual was guilty of putting the ball into his own net. But, from the very next attack, Pedro Juan restored Thader’s lead inside stoppage time, which they gallantly held onto until the final whistle.

So, although Thader remain in the relegation zone, they have now accrued 7 points, enough to lift them off the bottom spot. Moi Gomez stadium, Rojales, will host Thader’s next Community league match, when 3rd place Calpe will visit on Sun 3 Dec, ko 1130. Check out CD Thader facebook page for regular updates.