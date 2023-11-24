



The general secretary of the PP in Alicante, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, has confirmed that the autonomous government “will focus on health, infrastructure and roads in the Vega Baja region and that it will give priority to the completion of improvements to the CV-95,”

He made these statements on Thursday in Almoradí prior to a meeting with mayors and other PP officials in the Vega Baja, where he was accompanied by the PP president in the Province of Alicante, Toni Pérez, and the mayor of Almoradí, María Gómez.

Pérez Llorca explained that the connection of the Vega Baja is “fundamental”, and the CV-95 is a priority due to its value in connecting the interior with the coast of the Vega Baja.

The preliminary draft 2024 budget of the Generalitat Valenciana contemplates a multi-year investment to address the improvements between Los Balcones (Torrevieja) and Orihuela.

The forecast is an investment of two million euros in 2024, nine million in 2025 and finally, in 2026, another five million. This will cover more than thirty kilometres of improvements.

In addition to these 16 million, the Generalitat is providing an additional 5,060,000 euros for the improvements to the same road between Los Balcones-Hospital de Torrevieja and Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez, 60,000 in 2024 to draft the project and the rest to carry out the work of just over a kilometre, between the end 2024 and 2025. This section carries the most daily traffic along the entire CV-95, almost 20,000 vehicles, with only one lane in each direction.

This expansion and improvement of the CV-95 was one of the main demands of the regions businessmen to Carlos Mazón in the electoral campaign in May of this year.