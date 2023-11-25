



Are you ready for a night of hilarious fun then join the Rojales Pantomime Group as they perform SNOW WHITE & THE SEVEN CHRISTMAS ELVES at the Teatro Capitol Rojales on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th at 7.30pm and Friday 15th December at 5pm.

The cast are busily rehearsing this very special panto espcially to entertain all you good people and, as every year donations from ticket sales will be given to various local charities with this year’s main charity being the Dementia Association.

Will the Wicked Queen Miserables manage to poison Snow White or will she be saved by the handsome Prince Noel with the bumbling help of the Christmas Elves? There will be lots of mayhem and frivolity, many surprises you wont want to miss, together with lots of songs and dancing. It’s going to be a night to remember so hurry and get your tickets, priced at just €10 adults and €5 children under 12 from the following outlets –

Post Room, Benijofar, The Card Place, Benimar, The Post Box, Dona Pepa, The Post Box, Entre Naranjos, Carpet Heaven, Los Montesinos, The Card Place, Punta Primar, Treasure Chest, Quesada, The Post Shop, Villamartin.

Pantomime is truly a very traditional Christmas show for all the family to enjoy and we hope you all come and enjoy this year’s show. For any further information please email: rojalespanto@yahoo.com