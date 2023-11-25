



Every Sunday morning a small but select Art and Crafts Fair is held on the sea side boulevard in the port of Jávea. But on the long weekend in December (Friday the 8th is a Spanish Bank Holiday!), the artists and craftsmen will be there for three whole days, so you can buy (or order!) your Christmas presents at your leasure. About twenty stalls will be set up around the Christmas tree. The festive atmosphere will be completed with a Christmas photocall and a mailbox for letters to Santa Claus and on Saturday and Sunday the potter invites you to make your own bowl or cup on his wheel.

The paricipants are carefully selected by craft association Amata and will offer their work on 8, 9 and 10 December from 11 in the morning until 7 in the afternoon, without closing at midday. If you are looking for original presents, you will surely find something to your liking. What makes this fair so special is that everything is handmade by the same people who serve you and that each one offers something different.

From useful or decorative objects in ceramic, papier-mâché or wood with resin, to hand-painted silk, accessories and jewelry in materials as diverse as sea shells, silver and enamel, recycled cans, wood, or fimo. There will be bags made of wood, realistic crochet flowers, pyrography done on the spot, candles, paintings and portraits, funny cards made with little pebbles and eye-catching paintings made on stones. And if you don’t find what you are looking for, there is still time for one of the artisans to make it especially for you.

The fair is set up on the Paseo Marítimo in the Port of Jávea and opens on Friday the 8th, Saturday the 9th, and Sunday the 10th of December, from 11 in the morning until 7 in the afternoon. More information can be found at https://www.puebloartesano.es/javea.

Don’t miss out on special, handmade gifts this Christmas!