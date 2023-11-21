



Those of us who were brought up with panto know that the real protagonists are the members of the audience. As children we joined in with the boos, cheers and aaahhs and some of us may have memories of going up onto the stage to sing a simple song along with the stars of the show.

This aspect has always been a bit of a challenge for the ADAPT Theatre group as usually around fifty percent of the audience are Spanish, for whom the traditions of British pantomime, dame and principal boy included, seem rather strange to say the least. However, over the years that the theatre group has been performing in San Pedro, our traditions have become a little more familiar, helped by the involvement every year of local school children.

What we can never script are the reactions of children to our actors’ attempts at Spanish, including all our mistakes, both deliberate and otherwise. It’s not unusual for a young voice to shout out corrections, much to the amusement of both audience and cast.

Inviting children onto the stage is another novelty which is now anticipated, and we usually get a good number of little ones encouraged by the mums and dads to take part. We try to choose tunes with actions that are well known, our greatest success being “Baby Shark” which was popular when we performed Peter Pan.

All these types of audience participation, which make panto what it is, are present in this year’s show, to the enjoyment of all concerned not least those of us who are performing.

Only a few more days before the Adapt Theatre Group’s hilarious new pantomime “Ali Baba and the Four and a Half Thieves” opens in San Pedro del Pinatar. Tickets are moving fast and, if previous years are to go by, the performances will be sell-outs!

Don´t miss this opportunity to join in the fun, with music, dance, comedy all performed for both an English and Spanish speaking audience.

The Panto this year is “Ali Baba and the Four and ½ Thieves” and takes place at The Casa de Cultura, C/ Alcalde Julio Albaladejo, San Pedro Del Pinatar on 30th November, 1st December and 2nd December all at 7.00pm and 3rd December at 12.00 noon.

Tickets priced at 4€ are available from: Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro;

Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Católicos, San Pedro, Animal Amigos Charity Home Shop, C/ Penelope Oasis Blvd, Los Alcázares,

Or email Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com or call 656361098

Adapt Theatre Group pantomimes are sponsored by the Adapt Metal Detecting Club and money raised will go to the AFEMAR association.