



Three Wheels on my Wagon said the ticket. It was attached to a mobility walker at a very reasonable price and was standing alongside various other mobility aids. Not the sort of things you would necessarily expect to find at a Christmas Fayre. Except this wasn’t just any Christmas Fayre. This was the Age Concern Costa Blanca Christmas Fayre held at their HQ at La Siesta, Torrevieja on Saturday. Those who attended came by car, on foot and with some assistance, all intent on picking up some bargains. They were not disappointed. On many stalls everything was just one euro and with such a vast variety of goods on display there really was something for everyone. There were handbags and accessories, linens and cushions, jewellery, cakes and on the bric a brac stall a fascinating collection of everything from a huge casserole dish to an icing syringe and just about everything in between. Bargains were soon being snapped up this being a wonderful opportunity for some early Christmas present shopping while supporting a good cause at the same time. And once the retail therapy side had been exhausted what better than to sit in the sun and enjoy a cup of tea and a mince pie. Something more substantial? Then maybe a warm sausage roll. Father Christmas made an appearance as well and as it was 21° he was spotted taking a well earned rest chatting to people at the mobility stall. Let’s hope his sleigh will be skyworthy by Christmas Eve. Then, to conclude the morning The Melody Makers, making their public debut, led some seasonal singing which was thoroughly enjoyed. Even the raffle was different in that the first name out of the hat won an ‘Eat your way around the world’ voucher to sample the cuisines in Chinese, Indian, English, Greek and Spanish restaurants. A truly scrumptious experience. There was also the opportunity to win a huge hamper of Christmas goodies . And the best news. At the end of the morning when all the monies had been counted it was revealed that the magnificent sum of 2,476 euros had been raised. This will enable Age Concern Costa Blanca, in this their Silver Jubilee Year, to carry on the excellent work they do in assisting the elderly in so many different ways across the region.