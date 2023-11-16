



Once again the little church in Hondón de los Frailes was the location for the annual Hondón Valley Branch Remembrance Service. We were fortunate this year in that Father Rodney Middleton was again able to officiate, assisted by Father Robin Pettitt. We were also delighted to have local Priest Father Godfrey join us and read the lesson. We welcomed representatives from the Hondón de los Frailes Ayuntamiento and Diputación de Alicante.

Father Rodney gave an interesting, personal address recalling his early years. Poignant poems were then read by the Branch Chairman Joe Logan and Marc Meuris, formally with the Belgian Air Force. Also welcomed to the Service, was Elizabeth Bell, MBE, Vice Consul from the British Consulate in Alicante.

Following the Service, the congregation followed the Branch Standard, the Union and Spanish Flags to the Ayuntamiento Garden where Father Rodney then read a final prayer and wreaths and small wooden crosses were laid. This was a fitting end of a very emotional morning.

Further information about Branch events can be obtained from the Secretary on hondonvalley.secretary@rbl.community or on our Facebook page and website.