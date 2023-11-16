



The mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, published on Thursday the tender for the contract of the beach bars on the Orihuela Costa beaches. “This is a service that was interrupted last year, posing a significant risk to maintaining our Blue Flags, but in just five months of government we have done what others were unable to achieve in more than a year,” he said.

Vegara thanked “the work and effort of the Contracting and Coastal Departments because they have managed to ensure that next Easter we will have the beach bars open. This tender will ensure it becomes a reality.”

Also in attendance was the councillor for the coast, Manuel Mestre, who said that “the Orihuela City Council has been receiving complaints from residents and visitors who demanded the return of this service, a responsibility that we assumed when we entered government, and now we have complied because we know that this issue is very important for the coast.”

Mestre announced that the contract, will be for a total duration of 4 years. It has been divided into different lots for the first time, specifically five, following the criteria of proximity and profitability of the beach bars.” This contract consists of the management of beach bars, their terraces, as well as sunbeds and umbrellas, and in some cases the installation of lockers.

The first lot (79,708 euros) covers the three bars at Playa de Punta Prima, Playa de Cala Mosca and Playa Estaca. Lot two (239,663 euros) is for the beach bars at Playa Cala Cerrada, Playa Cala Bosque and Playa Cala Capitán. The third lot (105,324 euros) includes the services in Playa La Caleta and Playa Calas de Aguamarina. Lot number four (179,695 euros) serves Playa La Glea, Playa Barranco Rubio and Playa Mil Palmeras.

Lot number five (37,466 euros) consists of the nautical facilities, which will be featured in Cala Bosque, La Caleta, La Glea and Barranco Rubio.

The minimum total fee for these contract amounts to a total of 641,858 euros per year.

The duration of the contract is for a total of four years, covering (2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027).

The deadline for publishing the tender is 30 calendar days and companies interested in applying for this contract can only submit two lots.

“Another important aspect of this contract is that it includes the provision of the service throughout the year on two beaches, La Caleta and Cala Bosque”, stated Snr Mestre.

This tender guarantees that the service will ready to open for the next Easter tourist campaign on most of the beaches.