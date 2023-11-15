



The Ministry of Ecological Transition has informed the Torrevieja City Council of the beginning of the public consultation of the environmental evaluation of the National-332 as it passes through Torrevieja. Unfortunately, it will only report on the environmental evaluation of just over half of the eight-kilometre route: the section that runs between the turning to the Torrevieja University Hospital and the Ozone commercial centre at the access to the CV -905.

This step comes six years after the government first announced the award of the drafting in June 2018.

The announcement means that the government has finally completed the transport study but now requires this environmental evaluation to definitively approve the works and put them out to tender.

The first issue to be addressed by the Torrevieja City Council, however, is that the project submitted to “public consultation only includes” the 4 km section from the junction with the Torrevieja Hospital and the intersection with the CV-905.

The single-lane road currently handles 40,000 vehicles per day, in each direction. It suffers regular delays, especially at peak times, in the section that is now being considered.

Since 2014, the eight-kilometre section has had a double continuous line to improve safety and reduce the frequency and severity of accidents. The entire ring road has light signals to improve safety when traffic jams occur and there are also radar cameras in two sections, in addition to an area identified as a black spot in the signalling due to the frequency of serious accidents.

The mayor of Torrevieja, says that the move is the result of the meeting held at the end of last year at the headquarters of the Ministry of Development in which he once again demanded that the administrative procedures be accelerated so that the Government could put the works out to tender.

However, Dolón has now requested a new meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Development, in order to find out the Ministry’s forecasts regarding the future programming of the works.