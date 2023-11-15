



The chapel of the Quirón hospital in Torrevieja once again has its chalice, tabernacle and other stolen liturgical objects on display after the repentant robbers confessed to their crime and have returned everything stolen. Their information and identity, episcopal sources state, is “the secret of confession.” This is how the Bishopric has responded to the assault on this sacred chapel a week after it took place, and in the apparently most pious way.

This surprising act of reparation by the criminals has been made public by the Oriolano prelate himself, José Ignacio Munilla, during the program he hosts on Mondays on ‘Radio María’.

The events, reported by the Bishopric, occurred on Sunday, November 5. Two thieves, after entering the chapel, discreetly left the hospital premises without being seen, but carrying the tabernacle, the Eucharistic reserve, an altar cross, a chalice, a chasuble, a corporal and a liturgical book, according to the chaplain, Javier Vicens.

The desecration of the Holy Eucharist is considered by the Church as a “serious event” and they reported that the activity in the chapel was suspended until the bishop performed a Eucharist of reparation.

Now, with this “attack against what is most sacred to the faith” resolved, the Bishopric has statedits gratitude for all the support and closeness of the parishioners, the management of the hospital and the State security forces and bodies. The investigation was being carried out by the Civil Guard, who, it seems, will no longer pursue those responsible for the theft.

As they say, It “that what is said in the confessional stays in the confessional.”