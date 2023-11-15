



The Local Police of Elche arrested a 22-year-old man for attacking an officer after being involved in a brawl.

A police team on surveillance duties were alerted to a fight between several people, with one of them reported to be carrying a knife.

Several police units moved urgently and found a group of people holding a subject and a man who was bleeding from his right hand due to a cut. According to the injured man, he was in the cafeteria with some friends when a group of about seven people who occupied a house in the area arrived and began to fight with them.

The witnesses confirmed the events and pointed out that the person they had intercepted was not the one who was carrying the knife, since the person responsible for the wounds had fled with the rest when they heard the police being called. The agents tried to identify the subject, but he repeatedly refused. Given his uncooperative attitude, one of the agents carried out a superficial search, at which point the person involved forcefully grabbed his right arm and forcefully pulled it away.

The man was arrested despite putting up great resistance. During the transfer, the person involved hit the police vehicle with kicks and headbutts.

The injured person was taken to the hospital and assured that the person responsible for the injuries was the same person who had tried to rob his friend a few days ago. Thus, he showed a photograph and the person was recognised by the agents since that same day he had been proposed for sanction for drinking in public and for lack of respect.