During the month of October, the Guardia Civil in the Valencian Community referred a total of 243 drivers to court for traffic offences serious enough to be considered crimes against road safety.

Across the region, 98 people were found driving without a permit or licence, 128 for doing so under the influence of alcoholic beverages, 7 for reckless driving, 1 for leaving the scene of the incident, 4 for speeding and 12 for driving with drugs in the system.

In the province of Alicante, action was taken against 34 drivers for lacking a permit or licence, 40 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 1 for driving with drugs in their system, 3 for reckless driving and 1 for speeding.

These figures do not include the majority of traffic offences which are dealt with as administrative sanctions, and are only the worst offenders in each category.

