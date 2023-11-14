



Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, will celebrate Black Friday from November 24 to 26 with different activities including music, dancing and a great deal of fun.

In addition, customers will be able to choose to take part in a special promotion in which they can win gift cards valued at 150 euros to use in the mall’s establishments.

Among the musical performances, the Huapango brass band and the Kebanna parade and ballet performance on Friday the 24th; Acrobatic Black and Tribute to the U2 band on Saturday the 25th and a performance from saxophonist Saxo Vilmar on Sunday the 26th.

In the days before the Black Friday celebration, Zenia Boulevard will continue with its usual programming in which Christmas is already in evidence in the shopping centre. Specifically, on Saturday the 18th the “Magical Parade” show will take place.

The singer Zoia completes the Zenia Boulevard activities program for the month of November.

GIFT CARDS VALUED AT 150 EUROS

The Black Friday promotion is aimed at customers who go to the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre on November 24, 25 and 26 or are members of the Loyalty Club and present a ticket or set of purchase tickets with a minimum spend of €50 (the ticket must be from the same day you participate in the promotion).

Those who come from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to the stand set up for the promotion with their tickets will be able to choose a surprise envelope with different gifts, including gift cards worth 150 euros.

“In the last weeks of November we have prepared a program of activities at Zenia Boulevard that will serve as a warm-up to the surprises that await us at the shopping centre during Christmas. We remain much more than a shopping centre. We are that town square where everyone who enjoys Orihuela Costa will have their meeting point and a where a calendar full of free activities where fun, education and values ​​all merge,” comments Filipa Palhim, marketing manager at Zenia Boulevard.