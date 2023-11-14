



As anyone who has worked in theatre, either professional or amateur, will tell you, it involves a whole lot more than acting. The last few weeks are always especially challenging for any production as for weeks you think you have plenty of time and then suddenly the performances are just round the corner.

There are so many details that need attention – scene construction, prop-making and transporting, backstage instructions, finalising music and sound effects and rehearsing with all the technology in place, creating costumes, timing costume changes and all that without mentioning publicity, ticket sales, programme writing and front of house arrangements.

Having to cope with all of that may seem overwhelming but when you have a good team of people who enjoy working together, who are willing to muck in and are having fun, it makes all the preparation worthwhile, especially knowing that all our profits will go to a very good cause.

All profits this year will go to the AFEMAR association. The Adapt Theatre group is sponsored by Adapt Metal Detecting club.

The Panto this year is “Ali Baba and the Four and ½ Thieves” and takes place at The Casa de Cultura, C/ Alcalde Julio Albaladejo, San Pedro Del Pinatar on 30th November, 1st December and 2nd December all at 7.00pm and 3rd December at 12.00 noon. Tickets priced at 4€ are available from: Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro; Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Católicos, San Pedro; Animal Amigos Charity Home Shop, C/ Penelope Oasis Blvd, Los Alcázares, or email Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com or call 656361098.