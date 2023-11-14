



C. D. Montesinos 4 – 0 PeñaRaval

Another win, another three points and another week at the top of the league.

This was a game where we dominated and should have been 2 or 3 up at the break. But after the 1st 45 minutes we somehow managed to go in all square and goal-less.

Even in the second half, we again were all huff and puff but certainly didn’t look like we could make the breakthrough against opponents who, although well organised and hard working, showed very little to trouble our defence.

However, all that changed 15 minutes into the second half.

To say it was an inspired substitution from manager Willy is true. It was, in fact, an inspired double substitution, as within a minute of coming on, Pamies and Diego combined, and Diego got his head to a Pamies cross to break the deadlock.

Once behind, Peña Raval had to push up, leaving gaps for our players to exploit

Anderson scored one of his signature goals (8th of the season), and Diego scored his 2nd of the game. Deep into injury time, young Eloy scored his 1st senior goal and our 4th goal of the game sending the 301 in the crowd home happy.

The man of the match selected by Howard Yeats on behalf of match sponsor Grant Reeves, went to defender OUSSAMA, who did very little wrong today and a lot right. But the spirit within the squad is so strong and tight at the moment, that he was adamant that he should share his award with team mate Diego. Great to see!!

With almost a 3rd of the season over, C.D. Montesinos are still top of the group. 8 wins and just 1 defeat leaves the mighty Monte with 24 points, 4 points above the 2nd placed side (CD Cox) and 5 points above 3rd placed side, Guardamar Soccer CD.

With 25 goals scored (and 10 conceded), we are the division’s top scorers.

Long way to go yet and we have the dreaded winter break to get through when, with so many weeks without a game, it is normally a make it break time of year.

Match report by Eddie Cagigao.

Photo’s by David Winder.

