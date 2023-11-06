



Elche Dream CF and Monovar Atletico thrilled the crowd in a seven goals encounter with visitors Monovar coming out on top 4-3 to take the three points in the FFCV G8 2nd Regional.

Racing San Miguel suffered a 1-0 defeat away against Algorfa in the FFCV G8 2nd Regional on Saturday.

“Racing fell by the minimum in Algorfa. The red and blue team controlled the game until well into the second half, and even enjoyed clear chances to take the lead.

“However, Algorfa took the lead at the end of the game in an unfortunate move for the visitors.

“We know defeat after a month and a half without losing, but we will continue working to stay away from it for much longer,” said a spokesperson from RSM.

A spokesperson from Algorfa said: “It was an agonising victory in the last minutes to take the 1-0 victory through Mario López – having gone down to 10 men in the 60th minute.

“We came out of a bad dynamic and are already thinking about continuing along the good line.”

League leaders CD Montesinos defeated UD La Coca-Aspense away 4-1 to consolidate top spot under new manager Dani Pérez Williscroft.

Sporting Dolores CF and CF Rafal took a point apiece in a 2-2 draw. Eldense C defeated Aspe UD at home 2-1.

Penaraval suffered a 4-1 home defeat against visitors Cox. Sax went nap, netting 5 goals in a 5-1 thumping of Algueña CF.