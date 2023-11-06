



CD Murada dazzled with its first victory, eclipsing Albatera in a spectacular match in the Veterans league.

Defensive strength was the key piece, keeping the goal clean throughout the match.

Méndez and Ramba emerged as undisputed leaders in the midfield, not only dominating the game, but also guiding the team with their goals in a masterful first half.

The dynamic duo scored and cemented an early 2-0 lead, injecting confidence into the team’s every move.

The second half saw Bakero, with an impeccable goal, take the score to a resounding 3-0. “La Murada exhibited exceptional collective play, backed by solid strategy and precise execution.

“The team continues to write its history through effort and dedication. CD Murada not only triumphs on the field, but is also a symbol of unity and perseverance. The path to the top continues and together we will travel it,” said a club spokesperson.