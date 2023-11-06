



Thirty seven oil paintings by talented artist Eliseo Ramón Mojica make up the exhibition, distributed between the ACAS Room and ACAS_basement, Elche, Angel Castaño Artspace artist gallery. The exhibition is open until 11 November.

The oil paintings capture the essence of this beautiful city, the vibrant colours, creating a visual palette that evokes the exuberance of Mediterranean nature. Flowers are an inexhaustible source of inspiration, Eliseo captures the delicacy of the petals, the variety of colours and the fragility of these creations of nature.

In short, oil paintings about flowers and about Elche in particular, are a way to celebrate the beauty of nature and the essence of life in Elche.