



You can check ou the Torrevieja events calendar for things to do in Torrevieja, but for this week, Science Week starts in Torrevieja, with a series of talks in the Vigen del Carmen Centre from Wednesday.

On Thursday, there is a concert by La Almundena in the Palacio de la Musica, and a flamenco event on Friday in the Municipal Theatre.

Jandro is in the theatre on Saturday, and a choral concert in the Palacio de la Musica.

If you´re an art fan, a new exhibition opened in Guardamar del Segura last week, Guardamar currently being the capital of culture, featuring works from contributors from around the region.

Although it´s not this week, we thought you might be interested in a bit of advanced notice, as The Nutcracker is coming to the Teatro Circo in Orihuela. The date for the performance is 26 November, but tickets are on sale now and likely to sell out.

Los Escorpiones will be performing in Orihuela on Saturday, and it is important to note that they are giving the concert in support of the AECC cancer charity. On Sunday, music from the 80´s and 90´s will be the star of the show, in an event with the same descriptive name, “Musical de los 80 a los 90”, both of these events also taking place at the Teatro Circo.

The post Events in Torrevieja and Around the Area – Week Commencing 6 November 2023 first appeared on This Is Torrevieja – Torrevieja news and events.