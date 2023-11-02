On Sunday 19 November, bikers from around the area are invited to a free event in Torrevieja, which will be held to support the Afecancer group at the Antonio Soria park.
The doors to the event will open at 9:30 in the morning, after which the day will start with a freestyle motocross show, a ride through the streets of Torrevieja, returning for more freestyle, a fireworks display and paella in the afternoon to pay tribute to fallen bikers, all accompanied by music and entertainment in the form of delights such as a mechanical bull, bouncy castles (for the little ones) and a raffle, amongst other surprises to be announced on the day.
