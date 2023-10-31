



These days, sports fans certainly aren’t short on useful resources that are dedicated to the sports they know and love. In fact, they’re filled with endless opportunities as society moves further and further online. Alongside reading sports news online and listening to various podcasts, apps are one of the most popular options.

Apps come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but there are some excellent products out there that can be housed on a smartphone device or a tablet. Some apps offer acute analysis on your favourite football team, other products enable you to conduct debates with like-minded sports lovers, while there are popular apps dedicated to providing information about the latest horse racing odds and any in-depth coverage on the sport.

Ultimately, it’s a diverse area filled with plenty of applications that can come in handy over the course of a sporting campaign.

With a growing amount of people opening themselves up to sports apps and becoming increasingly reliant on the modern-day devices we all use on a daily basis, there are some top apps in this area that are well worth exploring in more detail. Below is a look at just five of them.

ESPN is excellent for American sports

While the ESPN app does focus on football and other sports from Europe, the offering around American sports is what makes it really stand out. One of the most well-known sports cable TV channels has branched out to become a major player in the app world, with fans being able to stream big matches on their devices, alongside having easy access to live scores, game previews and reviews, videos, podcasts, and even other enticing options like ESPN radio.

An app that certainly won’t let you down if you’re missing a particular match-up in the flesh, ESPN boasts an extensive range of fascinating sports content on a wide selection of much-loved sports, particularly from the United States of America.

StubHub makes it easy to buy and sell tickets

For sports fans, there is nothing worse than snapping up tickets for a big fight night or a huge Test match and then realising that attending the occasion isn’t possible due to a family event or a work commitment. It happens. Thankfully, apps like StubHub can save the day and act as the ideal middleman to help you buy and sell tickets.

A tried and trusted service that is used by sports fans everywhere, the app has access to a multitude of events from the sporting world, but also big nights in other areas, such as from the comedy sphere and music category. You’ll be able to get the seat you want or make back some money on a purchase with ease, making this ticketing solution a fantastic resource to have at your disposal.

Bleacher Report has it all

If you’re partial to the odd bit of Premier League action but also enjoy American sports, such as basketball, then Bleacher Report is a top app to download. You can keep up-to-date with the latest news from your favourite sports, leagues, and teams while also having instant access to live score updates and any breaking news.

An app that is easy to customise and slick in terms of its design, Bleacher Report is a trusted site that has been keeping fans in the know since 2005.

TheScore is perfect for real-time score updates

If you’re after an application that will keep you firmly in the loop with any match progress, then TheScore is ideal. Whether you’re passionate about football or you have a baseball team you adore, this superb app enables you to follow their progress with ease thanks to the service’s dashboard of real-time updates.

Also, enabling users to customise their news feed and join in the debate with friends and fans who use the app, this impressive option is well worth looking at.

BBC Sport offers extensive coverage

(Image via https://twitter.com/BBCSport)

If you prefer to get your sports news from respected journalists with years of experience, then the BBC Sport app provides the extensive, in-depth knowledge you require. Focussing on popular British sports, such as football and rugby, but also taking a deep dive into sports from around the world, like tennis, cricket, and basketball, the BBC offers extensive coverage of the biggest and best sporting events around.

You can follow live score updates one minute before reading match previews from another sport the next, while the app even boasts streaming opportunities that are compatible with Chromecast. Additionally, if you miss any of the action, then the app houses frequent highlights. Overall, the BBC Sport app is a great service to use.

Other essential sports apps include Teamer, Fanzo, Sky Sports, LiveScore, The Athletic, FuboTV, DAZN, and TeamSnap.

Main image: (Image via https://twitter.com/AndersonKintu)