



As Autumn takes root in the Vega Baja region with the drop in temperatures, we will soon be welcoming the fourth storm of the season: Ciarán, which will bring with it extremely strong winds and rain.

MeteOrihuela explains that an explosive cyclogenesis process will occur with the development or strengthening of an area of low pressure in the atmosphere, resulting in the formation of a cyclone.

We are told to be especially careful on Thursday, November 2 and Friday, November 3, as these will be the days in which significant gusts of wind could be recorded in many parts of the Iberian Peninsula.

Source: MeteOrihuela