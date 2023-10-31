



Between sobs and still terrified by the traumatic experience suffered last year at her home in San Fulgencio young a Russian woman described in an Alicante court how she was assaulted and raped in her home by her ex-partner, who then tried to kill her by strangulation.

According to the victim, her former partner, who has pleaded innocent to all charges, if found guilty faces a request for 30 years in prison by the Prosecutor’s Office as well as a private prosecution for crimes of attempted homicide, sexual assault and robbery with violence and intimidation.

The incident occurred on May 2, 2022, in San Fulgencio, and although the accused has denied the rape and attempted murder of his ex-partner, against whom a restraining order was in place, the victim offered a heartbreaking account of the assault that she allegedly suffered, as she explained to the court that ” I just wanted to survive.”

In her appearance in Alicante, she said that she feared he was going to kill her and even thought that he had killed her children, who were at school when she was attacked.

According to the victim, the accused was carrying a large knife as he threatened her, demanding she gave him money. At all times, she added woman, he was hitting her violently and even threw her down the stairs.

“I was on the ground and I couldn’t breathe,” she said “but he continued hitting me more.”

The woman has claimed that she was then sexually assaulted and that he then tried to kill her by strangling her with a dress that he put around her neck as a rope.

She ended up unconscious, at which point the accusations maintain that the defendant thought he had killed her as he wrapped her body up in a blanket.

However, the woman was not dead and after recovering consciousness she offered to go to the bank to get more money for him. The accused, according to the victim, drove her to a bank branch in San Fulgencio to withdraw money at an ATM. The victim ran inside the bank to ask for help.

Two witnesses explained that she was “in panic” and asked that they not open the door to the man.

The aggressor, was arrested several days later by the Civil Guard and the Local Police of San Fulgencio, telling them that “he had no nothing to lose …If she wasn’t with him”.

In addition to the defendant’s fingerprints found on the frame of an aluminium window through which he broke into the house, the defendant’s genetic profile also appeared in one of the samples collected from the external area of ​​the victim’s genitals.