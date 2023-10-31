



All 26 competitors arrived in good time for our 11:20 tee off at the New Sierra Golf Club. The excitement gripped us but with a little apprehension, the reason being that New Sierra has very recently opened up the new back nine holes and many of our number had not played them before. Fortunately the weather was fine and sunny with very little wind so ideal for golfing. The course overall was in very good condition especially the greens, they were fast but true and well maintained. My only criticism of the front nine is that the bunkers have virtually no sand in them and wedges just bounce off the hardpan. Despite that we enjoy playing it and have done for many years.

The new back nine is long and can feel narrow but is a good test of golf and straight hitting is a must. If you venture off line the penalty areas can be quite unforgiving and that certainly concentrates the mind but it is so well laid out and settled in you would be forgiven for thinking it is a much more mature nine holes. The bunkers are great with a good amount of sand in them and play very well (if I get it right) as bunkers should be played. I would recommend it for anyone to try as you will surely enjoy it.

After the event it was back to Drivers Bar for our prize giving Presentation Dinner and RBL fundraising event. The Dinner was preceded by Ian Gibson of ‘JB Brass’ who blew a very moving Last Post followed by a minute’s silence then Reveille to herald the start of our meal. The Presentation Dinner was very enjoyable with fantastic quality food from Hepburn’s restaurant presented and served flawlessly. The new owners of Drivers, Alan, Glennis, Peter and Margaret have generously committed to continued sponsorship and support for our golf society for which we are very grateful. They and their teams helped a difficult situation go off without a hitch and we look forward to next October for a similar event .

Cliff Morton compared the presentation proceedings in his usual individual style, much to the delight & amusement of all, and Our President, Harry Waters, presented the prizes very ably and enthusiastically. The luck winners are as follows;

Mens Division;

1st was Steve Hart with an outstanding 40pts

2nd was Rob Hindle with an equally credible 36pts

Ladies Division;

1st was Linda Frankish with a great 40pts

2nd was Rosemary Andersen with an equally credible 29pts

Best Guest with 29pts was Mick (Mick the Grip) Reeves

Nearest the pin on Hole 6 was Alan Pickering

Nearest the pin on Hole 13 was Paul Bradley

Longest Drive on Hole 7 was Rob Hindle

Following the Giant Prize Raffle in aid of the RBL we raised €234.90 and thank Hepburn’s for their Tapas voucher prize, Mick the Grip for 6 bottles of wine, Pete Smith for 6 bottles of spirits and Palms Society for the $50 donation plus boxes of chocolates and biscuits. We also thank Bob Smith representing the RBL for his help and the RBL ephemera he was able to supply as supplementary prizes. Big thanks also to Ian Gibson, Principal Cornet of ‘JB Brass’ San Miguel for his excellent and moving renditions.

To round off a very successful event Palms Golf Society presented the President’s Lady with a beautiful bouquet of flowers in RBL colours of Red, Green and White.

Many thanks to all who attended and supported us in both endeavours, we really appreciate it,