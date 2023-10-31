



A commuter train on the Alicante-Murcia line ran over a pedestrian on Monday on an unauthorised crossing that she was using. The accident occurred mid afternoon, holding up the service on the line for almost 3 hours.

Initially the victim could not be identified although as the Guardia Civil took over the investigation there were a number of leads.

A spokesman said that the driver was unable to avoid the collision, subsequently testing negative following both alcohol and drug tests carried out by the Civil Guard after the accident.

The train remained at the scene and passengers were transferred to Orihuela station by bus.

Rail traffic resumed normally shortly before 6pm after the judicial commission authorised the removal of the body and the Civil Guard had completed a visual inspection at the site. The mayor of Callosa de Segura, Manuel Martínez Sirvent, also visited the location where he paid his respects.