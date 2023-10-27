



“Since its establishment in 2010, Help at Home has been a beacon of hope for the local community. It was born out of a shared concern for those in need of home-based support and today, we’d like to shine a light on this remarkable organisation…

Help at Home’s journey began with a simple yet profound mission – to assist those who often fell through the cracks of conventional care. From post-operative care to aiding with essential tasks like grocery shopping, the organisation was founded on the principle of filling unmet needs.

Powered by Volunteers: What sets Help at Home apart is its reliance on dedicated volunteers. These individuals not only offer their time and effort but also help create opportunities for donations. These vital contributions enable the organisation to maintain its operations, reach more people, and make a difference in countless lives.

From Humble Beginnings: Help at Home’s growth has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting in a modest shed, the organisation has blossomed into a vibrant charity shop in Playa Flamenca, with even bigger plans on the horizon.

Embracing the Future: Help at Home is excited to introduce its latest venture – the Community Hub in Playa Flamenca. This isn’t just a place; it’s a haven for those seeking companionship and social interaction. It’s a place where people can come together, share stories, enjoy coffee, cake, and form lasting connections.

Making an Impact: Help at Home’s journey is marked by significant milestones. They’ve raised over 100,000 Euros, donated life-saving defibrillators, funded ambulances, and helped families repatriate.

Your Support Counts: Every act of kindness, no matter how big or small, contributes to Help at Home’s mission. Together, we can continue to uplift the community, one compassionate gesture at a time.