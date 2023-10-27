



Jan Holden first started drama 14 years ago when she looked for things to do by herself in Spain. She went through the newspaper and searched for clubs and associations that she could join without a partner, and that same Wednesday afternoon Jan went to the first Campoverde theatre group rehearsal, later joining a Tuesday dance group. At the Theatre group social on Thursday morning, a member of Campoverde theatre group invited her to join the Torrevieja Showgroup on Friday afternoons. So, in the space of a week she had in fact joined three theatre groups and three dance groups!

In the second week of attending the Actors Studio group one of the members had to withdraw and like an idiot, Jan offered to replace her, little knowing that they were on stage in two weeks time. She had to learn two parts for sketches very quickly: an anti-social very old lady and a Saint Trinian’s type headmistress. This was truly a baptism of fire, from never having acted to taking on two fairly large roles. She was hooked!

As well as her acting career, Jan has sung as a tenor in several choirs, both classical and rock and learned tap and jazz dance as a very mature woman. She has been very fortunate to have performed at Benidorm Palace, on four occasions, with Melody Makers International, secondly, Matrix Studio doing the Rocky Horror show and twice with Footworks Dance studios.

Jan has been performing with the ADAPT Theatre group for 8 years, again starting as an emergency substitute, but continuing with mostly dame and “baddie” roles. Every year is different and loves the challenge of whatever new parts she is given.

Performing has become a passion, and her biggest regret is not joining companies in the UK many years ago when she was in my early 20s.

The Adapt Theatre Group panto this year is “Ali Baba and the Four and ½ Thieves” and takes place at The Casa De Cultura, C/ Alcalde Julio Albaladejo, San Pedro Del Pinater on 30 th November, 1 st December and 2nd December all at 7.00pm and 3rd December at 12.00 noon.

Tickets priced at 4€ are available from:

Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro;

Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Catolicos, San Pedro;

Animal Amigos Charity Home Shop, C/ Penelope Oasis Blvd, Los Alcazares,

Or email Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com or call 656361098

For more information about the ADAPT Theatre group contact Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com or visit our website: https://adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com