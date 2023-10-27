



Carp-R-Us took a break from their Summer/Autumn Series to fish for their Autumn Cup at El Bosquet. After another beautiful autumnal dawn, the match was fished in very warm weather although a strong breeze later in the match made presentation difficult on some pegs.

The clear winner was Ken Wilcock who fished the method feeder and pellets to return 20.46kg from peg 1a. Willy Moons was runner-up with 14.52kg from the adjacent peg and Roy Dainty third with 10.04kg. Willy used method feeder and pellet while Roy used the same method plus took a few fish on pole and bread

Further information about the club can be found on its website http://www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca

The picture is dawn at El Bosquet.