



A sea side promenade with stunning views to the port and the surrounding mountains, a wide choice of sea food “tapas” and a small but select Arts & Crafts Fair – if that sounds like a good combination to you, you could do worse than visit the Port of Jávea in the weekend of 3, 4 and 5 November. That is when the local shopkeepers association has organized their 10th “Mar de Tapas” event together with a typical Amata -fair.

Craft association Amata carefully selects the participants and you will note the result! All that is for sale in an Amata fair is hand made by the same person that is present in the stall. All participants have consciously decided to dedicate their time to making things that they like (and hope that other people like as well!). Certainly a good occasion for buying original Christmas presents! And as there is still time, you can order someyhing special or personalised, as they are all real artisans!

The fair is set up at the sea side promenade in the Port of Jávea. Some twenty craft men and women are expected, each one offering something different – pottery and painted stones, turned wood, water colours and oil paintings; colourful hats and vests, wooden handbags and leather ones, gnomes and marionets, pyrography and enchanting pictures made of pebbles and several stalls with designer jewelry, each one using different meterials and techniques: bronze, ceramics, wood, leather, fimo, natural flowers or even recycled beer tins. On Saturday and Sunday a potter can help you to turn your own little bowl on his wheel.

And that same weekend you can have a drink with a sea food tapa in several bars and restaurants in the Port. With a name like “Mar de Tapas” (a sea of tapas) it is obvious that all tapas are made with sea food. You can buy tickets and get a list of all the bars en restaurants where you can exchange these for a drink+tapa, at several points in the port, one of them is next to the craft fair

The fair opens on Friday, 3 November, from 7 till 10 pm and opening times for 4 and 5 November will be from 11 am till 10 pm, although it closes earlier on Sunday. The fair stays open at midday. The tapas route starts on Friday afternoon and lasts until Sunday at noon. More information, also in English, at https://www.puebloartesano.es/javea

You will find the fair on the sea side boulevard in the Port ofJávea (it is indicated on Google Maps: put “Jávea Craft Fair” in the search engine). Any changes in the opening times (for example due to bad weather) will be published on Facebook: feriaartesaniajavea.