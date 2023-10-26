



Relatives of Orihuela Costa nursing home denounce appalling conditions.

As the Regional Secretary for Health and Social Care carries out a surprise inspection of Villamartin’ s under-fire nursing home, why has there been no action taken about the relatives complaints and the home’s many deficiencies, by the Orihuela Municipal Council?

In light of the damning revelations surrounding the appalling state of the Savia Nursing Home in Villamartin, something that has now invited an inspection from the Regional Secretary of Health, questions must be asked as to how the situation has been allowed to deteriorate to it’s present level, what knowledge the Orihuela Councillor for Health, Irene Celdrán, and the Councillor for Social Services, María Agustina Rodríguez Navarro, had about the situation, and why they have done nothing about it?

Could this simply be yet another example of the hierarchy in their comfortable Orihuela towers turning a deaf ear to the goings on in Orihuela Costa.

Fortunately the matter has been pick up by the Regional Government, from where the Regional Secretary for Health and Social Care, Emilio Argüeso, paid a surprise visit to the Savia Nursing home in Villamartin on Monday where, together with Inspectors, he carried out a review of the Orihuela Costa residence.

Two weeks ago The Leader Newspaper reported on the shocking treatment of elderly patients in the home after problems came to light including “a lack of staff and care, poor nutrition and the violation of fundamental rights”

See link: Shocking treatment of patients

Other deficiencies denounced by the Ombudsman and La Asociación Residencias Dignas de la Comunitat Valenciana (Recova) included a plague of rats, a lack of materials and personnel, as well as “poor” attention to the elderly who live in “unhealthy” conditions with uncut nails, unhealed ulcers, a lack of water, infrequent postural changes. Neither are they taken outside or given a nap due to lack of workers. These are just some of the complaints made by family members and Recova

Both organisations harshly attacked the Generalitat, which they accused of “abandoning” the elderly demanding “an urgent intervention.” This week they have been promised a meeting with the Department of Social Services, Equality and Housing, at which they will address the issues.

Although the Generalitat has acted quickly by showing up unexpectedly on Monday, to carry out it’s inspection, the Consell confirmed that the centre was already the subject of their scrutiny as it already had an open file.

One thing that Emilio Argüeso did ask for on his arrival was the employment contracts of the staff together with work shifts so as to ensure they are being covered by sufficient personnel.

They also inspected, the kitchen, the residents’ bedrooms, the common areas, the exterior, the medical stores and material storage, among other areas. In addition, patient documents and reports have been requested.

The president of Recova, Esther Pascual, said that the plague of rats is not the only “atrocity” experienced by the elderly in the residence. The lack of workers, she claims that there are only two nurses, and of a lack of medications, creates harsh images of older people “lying on the floor bleeding.”

Pascual criticised the Prosecutor’s Office, which she blames for acting “how and when it wants.” Whilst she feels sorry for footballer Jenni Hermoso, she considers it “reprehensible” that the Public Ministry has opened an investigation into that case whilst the State Attorney General, Álvaro García, told them during a meeting they had in Madrid that they have no means to investigate what has happening to the elderly. “What they are doing is nothing less than a case of ageism,” she says.

She added that she has tried to contact the Orihuela Prosecutor’s Office without receiving a response: “I have been at the head of this association for three years and this is always the case. I cannot believe that people in authority treat our elders so badly.”

Likewise, the Ombudsman said that it considers that the Valencian Government lacks “humanity, respect and responsibility.” Like Recova, they have brought the facts to the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office, condemning those responsible, not only at the residence, but also in their own administration who are paid to look after the well-being of the citizens.

The residence is yet to make any comment.