



We have already seen increases in Guardamar del Segura and in Redován, and now it is about to happen in Pilar de la Horadada. The Pilareño Council is about to modify the tax ordinances regulating the Real Estate Tax (IBI) and the Tax on the Increase in the Value of Urban Land (IIVTNU), to balance the increase in spending generated by the 81% increase in the cost of energy, as well as the 10% increase in the salaries of public employees.

The Pilar de la Horadada Council currently collects 11.9 million euros annually from IBI. With the increase, it expects to earn 14.3 million, extra income for the municipal coffers of 2.4 million euros per year.

The Councilor for the Treasury, Pedro Miguel Moya, said that the modification has been made based on increases for 2024, so that a reduction in the provision of basic services will not be necessary, as may have been the case with the Municipal Ambulance or Social Services,” adding that “an attempt has been made not to raise taxes beyond what is strictly necessary”.